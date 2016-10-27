Goa abuzz as youths give finishing touches to Narakasur effigies

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With Diwali the festival of lights set to be celebrated on Saturday, there is a mad race among youth to put together giant-size effigies of demon

Narakasur which will be set on fire during wee hours of Saturday marking the victory of good over evil.

Traditionally, the effigy is built on a metal skeleton, which is rolled with stacks of old

newspapers and dry grass, so that it can be easily set ablaze.

Youths try to make the Narakasura effigies as ferocious as possible as he should be made to look dangerous, the way a demon is. His size too has to be huge, his eyes should pop out and tongue stick out. The more menacing the better it is.

Legend has it that the demon king Narakasur ruled the beautiful land of Gomantak (Goa) and possessed a lot of powers which made him

arrogant and he spread terror.

His reign came to an end with his killing by Lord Krishna by severing his head using the famous Sudarshan

Chakra. As the demon was killed in the wee hours of the morning, the burning of effigies signifies victory of good over evil.

Costs of making Narakasur effigy have increased by around 25 per cent this year, revealed a wholesaler from Chodan-Maddel Lala

Advoikar, who prepares all types of Narakasuras big, small, frightful and not so menacing

besides also selling masks and other things. Many people flock to his exhibition-cum-sale.

Gurudas Pinge from Merces sells high-tech small-sized Narkasura effigies with twinkling eyes and frightening face. Costs range

between Rs 1,300 to Rs 450.