Go, grab your second chance

Writing a book is something Ponda-based Aditi Sukhthanker always envisioned and is glad she made it with her first.

The topic for her first book ‘The Second Chance’ hit Aditi Sukhthanker when she read certain incidences in newspapers reflecting the weak mental capacity of today’s youth as well as adults. And thus, she decided to write something inspiring, something which will have a good moral.

It is a story of a young Indian girl Natasha who resembles every one of us, a story of ups and downs in her family, difficulty in choosing to do something besides science, peer pressure, society norms and finally having a perfect love story. Aditi further explains: “My novel is basically about the transition from teenage to young adult; how parental support in life is necessary and how taking a second chance after a failure or an unexpected result matters the most. It is all about never giving up and the journey is a roller coaster ride which will leave you happy at the end of it and that’s for sure.” For Aditi her parents are her biggest inspiration who have never stopped her from doing anything she wanted. When she told them about the book they made sure she was doing well.

With a master’s degree in pharmacy, Aditi is employed with a multinational company in Verna. She says that developing the characters, storyline and publishing of the book took around eight months. However, since it is her first book and no one in her family has ever written, Aditi had a tough time finding publishers, but she kept trying. “I am content now as I finally can reach out to people and spread the reach of my work. Maybe for my second book, I will face less difficulty,” she says.

The book available on Amazon, Flipkart, ShopClues and Kindle, is primarily aimed at teenagers or young adults, and parents who can read it to understand their children; and for all those who wish to take the second chance to a happy life. Aditi adds: “It is happiness that should be the aim, always.”

Aditi concludes with a message that one need to decide and work on things they aren’t happy about. She says: “Life is about living for you and not for anyone else. Things always seem impossible until they are done. So what are you waiting for? Go, grab your second chance.”