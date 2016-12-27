Go Cashless As There’s No Cash

Though the 50-day period asked for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end black money is coming to a close, people are still struggling to get their own money from banks. Most ATMs still do not function and some that do dispense mostly Rs 2,000 notes which have few takers. The restrictions on the withdrawal of money are likely to continue beyond the 50-day period. As the government cannot make sufficient notes available to people, they are asking them to do cashless transactions. But there is no adequate infrastructure and resources for cashless transactions. The state authorities had fixed December end as the date for switching over fully to the cashless economy but postponed it indefinitely following opposition from all quarters, especially traders.

Though they were facing cash problems many people came forward to cooperate with the government and opened bank accounts to get debit cards to switch over to cashless transactions but they have been facing difficulties as a system for cashless transactions has still not been set up. The government initiatives have remained limited to making announcements: nothing has been done to improve the infrastructure or the availability of equipment for cashless economy. Despite assurances from the government authorities, banks have failed to provide point of sale (PoS) or card swipe machines to the traders as they are in short supply. The training the traders and shopkeepers were to be provided in cashless transactions has been stalled and no fresh date has been fixed for its resumption. As a result PoS machines are not available at most business establishments. And at business establishments where PoS machines are available, customers have been made to pay additional fees of up to 2 per cent of the billed amount for swiping their cards despite the authorities having announced that transactions below Rs 2,000 would not attract transaction fees. Hence customers are unwilling to use cards.

There is another psychological barrier to transition to cashless economy. It is not enough to make swipe machines available with business establishments. It is not enough to make online transfer of cash possible. The authorities need to ensure that the cashless and online transfers of money are safe. What to speak of poor and illiterate persons, even middle class people have lost money in cashless and online transactions with no redress from the cards departments of banks. Recently the Goa police arrested some persons who were selling skimmers for stealing data from cards at swipe machines, so they could draw money from their accounts. Those paying for goods or services, especially those who are not familiar with the technology, through mobile wallets should also be protected against fraud. The authorities must see that transaction fees are not levied for small purchases as it would lead to people losing 2% of their utilized funds for every transaction, which at the end of year could work out to thousands of rupees. The transaction fees should be reduced to an acceptable limit.

Official data shows that even advanced western economies like the US and Germany have not been able to shift entirely to a cashless economy. Obviously, infrastructure or resources to facilitate digital or cashless transfer of money is not the problem in the developed economies. There must be other factors, such as ease of doing certain transactions in cash. It could take a number of years before a large percentage of Indians change over to cashless transactions, which today stands at 5% of the total transactions in the country.

While non-availability of PoS machines, inadequate internet (including wi-fi) network and lack of knowledge of operation of digital wallet devices are only some of the problems that are going to keep transition to cashless economy going only at a slow pace, the government and RBI must stop using “go cashless” slogan only to save themselves from questions from people why adequate currency notes could not be printed even after 50 days. The government and the RBI had pledged to replace the 15 lakh crore of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes with new notes within 50 days. The question is not how fast the country can go cashless, but why the government and RBI did not think of printing adequate replacement currency while declaring 86% of the currency in circulation as illegal tender. Even though the 50-day grace period is ending, the total replacement of demonetized currency is not in sight. In order to hide their failures, the government and the RBI are compounding the problems of people by issuing a new order in the evening revising their order of the morning. Public patience is running out. In such an environment neither compulsive ways nor tempting lotteries to make people switch over to cashless transactions might work after all.

