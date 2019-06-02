GMPF to seek appointments with PM, Union ministers

Panaji/Ponda : The mining dependants in the state are hopeful that the newly sworn-in Narendra Modi-led government will help in early resumption of mining in Goa.

The Goa Mining Peoples’ Front (GMPF), representing these people, has decided to seek appointments with the Prime Minister, Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi, Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad and the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to appraise them about the situation in which the mining dependants find themselves after 15 months of mining closure.

“We request the state government’s help and support in getting these appointments,” said GMPF.

The GMPF also demanded that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other mining belt MLAs lead its delegation during these appointments.

The state government has already decided to give its clearance to 18 mining leases in Goa, which are outside the ambit of Supreme Court direction and are valid till 2020.

The GMPF members have decided to submit a representation to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday demanding early resumption of mining and seeking to know present status of the mining issue, informed GMPF president Puti Gaonkar.

“If we want to see mining activity in the state by next season, work for it should begin from now or from these months as there is a lot of preparatory work that needs to be done before actual mining begins. If we wait until nearing of next season of mining, resumption of industry will be delayed further,” GMPF members stated.