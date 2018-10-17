GMC unit heads to communicate health condition of patient

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday issued a circular authorising only the unit heads of the respective wards that will now be solely responsible to communicate the health condition of the patient to their relative or the elected representative of the people.

“Any person/relative including the elected representative of people visiting GMC to know the condition/status of the patient should contact the concerned unit head and not the junior/senior residents present in the ward,” reads the circular issued on October 16, 2018.

In case of the visit in the casualty they should consult the concerned casualty medical officer/public relation officer in casualty at GMC,” it reads

further.

This circular has been issued a day after junior residents of the GMC raised grave concern over the alleged harassment of a female resident doctor over a ‘petty’ incident with Santa Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes.