GMC to soon conduct all types of blood tests

NT NETWORK

PANAJI Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Saturday said that the state government has initiated a process to make arrangements to carry out all kinds of blood tests and analysis at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim.

Stating that he has been receiving many complaints about GMC doctors recommending patients to conduct blood tests at other places because of which poor people face a lot of hardship, the Health Minister said that with the new initiative of the government, all types of blood analysis will be conducted in the GMC for which the health department is in the process of recruiting technicians.

The government is working on a mechanism to set up stem cell banking, which involves collecting blood left in a newborn’s umbilical cord and placenta and storing it for future medical use. Cord blood contains potentially life-saving cells called stem cells. “This will be a part of an initiative to strengthen the blood bank in GMC for which I will be having a meeting with a private agency on May 20,” Vishwajit said.

He said that in order to improve facilities in the GMC in particular and the health sector in general, the state government is in the process of tying up with Stemi India, an Indian Medical Council recognised institution, for cardiac emergencies in Goa. He said that the government has decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stemi India, which has been implementing pilot projects in states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu, which will be integrated with 108 ambulance services and the health department.

“Whenever any patient suffers cardiac emergency, he would be thrombolysed at nearby primary health centre or community health centre (before contacting GMC for further line of treatment),” he said.

Vishwajit also said that the health department has already moved a file to recruit three more consultants for the cardiac wing in the GMC which will help run the unit 24×7.