GMC to get state-of-the-art mother and childcare facility

Panaji: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Sunday said that the state government will spend Rs 50-60 crore on setting up a state-of-the-art mother and childcare facility in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) so that a separate block is dedicated for the same.

Stating that there have been a lot of new developments in the disciplines of paediatrics and gynaecology, the Health Minister said that the government is trying to see how it can move forward in these fields while also taking along with it the private sector.

Rane was speaking at an annual conference organised by Panaji Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society in association with the Goa Medical College in the city.

Addressing experts in obstetrics and gynaecology hailing from different parts of the country, the Health Minister said he always thought about how to move forward and improvise the health insurance scheme, as it requires a lot of attention, so that even private nursing homes are taken on board.

“I have taken it upon my shoulder to bring the latest equipment but I will ask the government of India to procure it and give it to us. A GMC doctor will be flying to Spain to study about the organ transplant mechanism as we are considering a tie-up with that country. They have assured us of whatever support we require and we will speak to the Union Health Minister in Delhi and highlight to him what we want to do,” Rane said.

Stating that the state government is spending Rs 270 crore on a specialty block, work on which will start soon, the Health Minister said that the government is planning a tie-up with a private hospital in South Goa for the benefit of Goans.

He said that Goan doctors, who are abroad and willing to come back to the state can be taken on board on contract and added that the government is contemplating to formulate a policy on health soon.