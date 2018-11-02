GMC, dental college students must now submit bank guarantee

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has proposed to introduce bank guarantee ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for the students undergoing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in the Goa Dental College at Bambolim from the current academic year 2017-18.

The students in the Goa Medical College (GMC) undergoing UG, PG and allied courses would, however, be asked to submit the bank guarantee from the next academic year 2018-19.

This is for the first time that the government has asked the students to furnish bank guarantee. The government had earlier been undertaking a bond from the students to serve the state for two years after completion of their courses. Those failing to serve the state had to forfeit the bond amount of Rs 10 lakh. The government has now proposed a stiff hike in the bond penalty from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

According to the order issued dated October 24, 2018, by under secretary, Health, the bond service will be made uniformly applicable for a period of two years.

The students of Goa Dental College pursuing the course in Bachelor of Dental Surgery will have to pay Rs 5 lakh as bank guarantee while students pursuing postgraduate degree courses will have to pay Rs 10 lakh from the academic year 2017-18.

For Goa Medical College, the new enforcement bond service order will be applicable from the year 2018-19. MBBS students will have to furnish bank guarantee of Rs 5 lakh, while students of the PG degree courses (three-year course) will have to deposit Rs 7 lakh, while PG diploma students (two years) will have to give Rs 7 lakh.

Students of the super specialty courses (three years) ought to furnish Rs 10 lakh while students in the allied health science courses will have to give Rs 5 lakh as bank guarantee.

The order states that the bank guarantees shall be valid for the period of the respective courses followed by the bond service period, and also during their higher studies in case opted by the students/candidates while on bond service period.

Failure to complete the course or to complete the bond service, or on default, such guarantee furnished by the students at the time of admission shall be forfeited to the government without any further notice. The strict enforcement of the provisions of bond for UG/PG courses shall be done within six months of the passing of the said course by the candidates.

“On completion of MBBS/BDS/MDS/MD/MS (Degree/Diploma) courses, the doctors selected for higher studies like PG/M.Ch/DM/DNB/long-term fellowship course of one year duration and above etc shall temporarily be exempted from the provision of bond service and their original documents would be released for higher studies, provided, they shall come back and serve the government for the remaining period of bond service on completion of their higher studies for which permission is requested,” the order reads.

The order states that no exemption from the provision of the bond shall be granted for short-term fellowship of less than one year/workshop/other training etc.

The bond period of UG and PG courses will not be clubbed and candidates shall have to serve the bond period of UG and PG courses independently. In case of a candidate, who cannot complete bond period due to admission to PG course, he or she may be permitted to complete bond period as per qualification.

Exiting bond candidates, who have completed two years of service can be permitted to leave at their request.

Sources in the GMC said that as there is no specific time limit mentioned in the order for students to deposit the bank guarantee, they would not be asked to furnish the amount at the time of admission.

“The GMC authorities, in consultation with government, will finalise about the time frame that can be given to students to furnish the bank amount, and I don’t think that they would be asked to pay on the day of admission,” the sources said.

A senior member of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors has said that they will study the order and if required, they would approach Dean of GMC Dr Pradeep Naik with their grievances.