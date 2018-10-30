GMC body goof-up: govt terminates Edmundo’s services

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government has terminated the extension of services granted to head of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology Dr Edmundo Rodrigues, who is being currently probed by the Crime Branch in the Goa Medical College (GMC) body goof-up case.

The termination order was issued by the personnel department on October 24, 2018.

Dr Rodrigues, along with two other officials of the department, was suspended on September 29, 2018,

when it came to light that the department had ‘erroneously’ disposed of the body of Januz Gonsalves from Aldona in place of an unclaimed body.

The Agacaim police had registered an FIR in this connection and considering the gravity of the offence and to ensure a thorough and more professional investigation into the case, it was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch.

It is learnt that Dr Rodrigues was given extension three times after he retired from service.

Meanwhile, the health secretary has submitted his inquiry report into this case to the office of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

When contacted, Rane said, “I have received the report from health secretary and I have gone through the findings of the report. However, at present, we don’t want to make it public, as it may clash with the investigation of the Crime Branch.”

Dean of GMC Dr Pradeep Naik said that the termination of services of Dr Rodrigues will not affect the functioning of the department, as the charge of the department has been given to associate professor of the department Dr Andre Fernandes.

“Technically, with Dr Rodrigues’ termination of services, a vacancy has been created and we will follow the due process to fill the post,” Dr Naik said.