GMC body goof-up case to be handed over to Crime Branch

PANAJI: Stating that the negligence on the part of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), which ‘erroneously’ disposed of the body of Januz Gonsalves from Aldona in place of an unclaimed body, is ‘criminal’ in nature, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that he has asked Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Muktesh Chander to transfer the case to Crime Branch.

“As the matter is serious, we want a fair and detailed probe. I have directed DGP Muktesh Chander to move the investigation from the Agacaim police station to the Crime Branch to investigate it from the criminal negligence angle and foul play. I have urged him to ensure that this case is handled by a senior police officer of the Crime Branch,” said Rane in a statement issued on Sunday.

Two separate complaints were lodged with the Agacaim police on Saturday (September 29) over the serious lapses by the GMC staff that led to the cremation of the dead body of Gonsalves, who had passed away on September 23, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

The first complaint has been filed by Miles Gonsalves, the brother of the deceased Januz Gonsalves, against head of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology Dr Edmundo Rodrigues, police surgeon Dr Pannag Kumar and GMC dean Dr Pradeep Naik.

The second complaint has been filed by the GMC dean. Dr Naik, in the complaint, has sought necessary action as per law and has named Dr Edmundo Rodrigues, junior technician Machindranath Jalmi and postmortem attendant Prakash Narvekar, who were allegedly involved in handing over the dead bodies to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) authorities without proper verification.

Earlier in the day, Rane personally visited the family members including mother of Januz and apologised to them and vowed to see that justice is done to the family.

“I expressed my grief towards the family members and told them how awful and terrible I felt after knowing the incident. I would never want any such incident to occur in Goa ever again. I assure that all necessary actions will be taken to punish those who are guilty,” Rane said.