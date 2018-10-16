Global fusion hotspot – Divo Café & Bar

NT BUZZ

Divo Café & Bar, the new hotspot for global fusion food, bites and cocktails along with live music, opened its doors in Calangute. The entrepreneurs behind this venture are Trivesh Ajgaonkar and Shikar Kumar.

Present at the opening were deputy speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly and MLA, Michael Lobo; minister for tourism, Manohar Ajgaonkar and others. Speaking at the launch Lobo said: “I congratulate Trivesh Ajgaonkar and Shikar Kumar on their new venture which is located not only in my constituency but also in the prime coastal belt that draws lakhs of tourists looking for new hotspots in Goa. I am delighted that Divo Café & Bar has been conceptualised to give tourists an all new experience of fine dining while simultaneously showcasing Goa’s heritage and culture. I wish this new venture grand success and a prosperous future.”

Sharing his inspiration behind the launch Ajgaonkar said: “It was early April this year, when I along with my team of young enthusiasts got together to brainstorm on a business idea. We wanted to open a contemporary restaurant that would represent the heritage of Goa and draw upon international flavours through an innovative menu. Hence, the idea of opening Divo Café & Bar was born. We believe that the next best thing to eating food is talking about it and hence before finalising our menu we invited food aficionados to try out our dishes and share their valuable feedback with us. Through this exercise, we were finally able to curate our menu that would offer a diverse range of global fusion food along with quick savory bites.”

Ajgaonkar believes that today the designs of restobars in Goa have moved beyond coconut branches and laterite stones, to modern minimalistic influences and twists. He adds “We have worked tirelessly on the interiors which have been inspired by the rich cultural heritage and artistry of Goa. We have also added a wall inspired by Mario Miranda’s art. The Mario Miranda wall is the key element within the café that showcases some of the illustrator’s most noted drawings.”

Apart from the impressive décor, the cuisine at Divo Café & Bar is equally worth remembering.