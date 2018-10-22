Global finance summit to be held in Goa on Dec 7

PONDA: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday said the Centre has decided to develop Goa as a national capital of startups and will provide much-needed financial support to budding entrepreneurs.

A global finance summit will be held in Goa on December 7 this year to give a push to the startup sector.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the inauguration of the Green Building Centre at the Kundaim industrial estate, Prabhu said the finance is a crucial factor in setting up a startup.

“Considering this aspect, the central government has planned to hold a global finance summit in Goa and will invite global players in financial sector, including industrialists, capitalists and others, for the summit.”

PWD Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, CEO and managing director at ACC Limited Neeraj Akhoury and Anil Counto, chairman and managing director of Alcon-Anil Counto Enterprises, were present at the inauguration of the centre.

The Green Building Centre at Kundaim has a research and development unit and a quality control laboratory.

The global finance summit will be held on December 7, this year. The government will assess the outcome of the first summit and may make it an annual event.

“New ideas on startups will be discussed at the summit,” Prabhu said, adding that the meet could be a good platform for smalltime entrepreneurs.

Prabhu stated that the Centre has already set in motion the process to develop Goa as a logistics hub, as the state is aptly suitable for the purpose: Goa is endowed with port, railway lines and other facilities.

Logistics has power to generate a lot of jobs and if Goa develops into a logistics hub then the new hub will generate a lot of employment for the Goan youth, the Union minister observed.

On the farming sector, Prabhu said the central government’s agriculture export policy will hugely help Goan farmers in getting good value to their produce.

Speaking about the ‘green buildings’ initiative taken up by the ACC Limited in association with the Alcon-Anil Counto Enterprises, Prabhu stated that ‘green buildings’ are the need of the country.

“The green buildings initiative will help the country built green, clean and environment-friendly buildings,” he said.

Dhavalikar hoped that the Green Building Centre at Kundaim would help in putting an end to the issues arising out of debris.

The centre can convert debris into usable cement blocks, Dhavalikar said adding that there will be a tie-up of the Green Building Centre with the Goa College of Engineering to give students exposure to expertise in the field and the construction industry.

The GBC has a unique laboratory, which is not found in the engineering colleges of Goa.

Counto said the Green Building Centre has been aesthetically designed and set up on four acres of land.

The centre is equipped with advanced technology and can manufacture 5000 blocks and 6000 other concrete products every day.

Locals have been trained in manufacturing various types of blocks and concrete products, which can be used in building walls and pavement making.

The blocks will be prepared under strict quality control using locally sourced building materials and some part of waste materials under sustainable construction practices.

A fully-equipped in-house research and development centre and a quality control laboratory will ensure that high standards are maintained.

The R&D facility will ensure that various byproducts and industrial wastes are put to use in a very constructive way.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhoury said, “We are glad to launch our newest Green Building Centre in Goa today. ACC’s green building centres promote sustainable construction, low-cost housing development and utilisation of resources while conserving the ecosystem.