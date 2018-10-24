Glitterati 2018 to be held on November 11

In order to create a platform for budding fashion designers to showcase talent and creation, the first edition of Glitterati 2018 will be held on November 11

NT BUZZ

With the aim of giving budding fashion designers a platform to showcase their talent and creations, Pixie World Creations is set to launch Glitterati 2018. The first edition of this fashion event will begin on November 11, 6 p.m. onwards at Bay 15, Odxel, Dona Paula.

The event will have multifaceted design talent curated from across Goa, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai. According to CFO, Pixie World Creations, Deepa Bhat the aim is to create glamorous fashion seasons every four months “to connect the who’s who from the fashion and lifestyle industry, and give a platform to new designers, gen next designers, models and fashionistas.” The event is supported by Skincode India, a Swiss-based skincare brand now available in India.

Supermodel from Goa Dawn Mortimer stated that she hopes a lot of people see the initiative as a step up and join this beautiful journey. “A lot of designers can’t directly enter the Lakme Fashion Week and other fashion weeks around India. So they should believe in themselves and take the first steps in the industry with this platform,” she said.

Scheduled to participate at the event are designers DJ Tanmay (Bangalore), Tanya Batra (Chennai), Kingshuk Bahaduri (Dehradun), Safeena Khan (Lucknow), Mary Macklin Fernandes (Goa) supported by showstoppers Deborah Alrea Dias, Varsha Sharma and models like Ritwika Mukherjee, Manisha, etc. Also joining hands with Gliterrati 2018 is show director Raghu.