Glitterati 2018 Model Hunt boosts talent in Goa

NT BUZZ

A model hunt hosted by Pixie World Creations at Bay 15, Odxel saw close to a 100 applications from aspiring models. The hunt was organised as a part of the upcoming Glitterati 2018 which is a designers collective fashion event. The idea is to curate fashion platforms every four months, using Goa as a lifestyle destination.

Judges for the model hunt were supermodel, Dawn Mortimer and Manisha Madgaonkar. Choreographer, Raghu conducted a sequence for participating models on the finer nuances of choreography, and media professional, Ethel Da Costa spoke on the essentials of good grooming.