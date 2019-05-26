Glimpses of history

‘A travelogue written by Iwona Etain DeSouza was released at a function held at Panjim Convention Centre.

The book documents the author’s journey through the Holy Land. Compiled as a university project, the book is a collection of facts gained on-site as well as off-site through research and local interaction. Through the book, Iwona provides readers with an insight into the history, culture and heritage of the land, along with descriptive analyses of the places mentioned in Biblical scriptures, namely Jordan, Israel, Palestine and Egypt.

Chief guest at the function was historian Prajal Sakhardande. The function also featured a musical performance by Lester D’Souza and Sylvester Joy Dawson.