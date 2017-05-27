Glamour and Style at the International Fashion Week Goa

IFW Goa season 2 held recently had 17 designers showcasing their trendy collections. Among others were Goan designers Karishma Mehta, Mary and Eailaine Fernandes, Harold Andrade, Ninoshka Alvares, Sandra Lobo, displayed their collections in IFW Goa. Other popular designers included Sumit Das Gupta with his Sorbo Mangala collection; Ketan and Jaya Jain with their brand ‘Style Divas’. The grand finale of IFW Goa had designer Kapil Banthia showcasing his collection while model Priyanka Khurana Goyel was the show stopper. She also unveiled the ‘Esper’ silver collections from Ulhas Jewellers.

IFW Goa also promoted the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign by identifying ten underprivileged girls and have them walk the ramp in outfits designed by student designers of Government Polytechnic under the guidance of its faculty person Rahila Khan.

On a charitable note the showstopper outfit by Kapil Banthia was then put up for auction by the Mrs Earth organisation and the proceeds will be given to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.