GKA unlikely to get head in near future

Goa Konkani Academy (GKA), which has been without a full-time president for the last almost 16 months, is unlikely to get its head in the near future too, as the BJP-led government seems to be not keen on putting on track the affairs of the literary body of the official language.

Since eminent Konkani writer Madhav Borkar and Jose Lawrenco resigned from the posts of president and vice president, respectively protesting against the non-receipt of sanctioned funds for activities in March 2017, the director of Official Language has been holding the charge of the president of Goa Konkani Academy.

Sources in the government said that it is up to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is also the Minister for Official Language, to take a call on appointing president of the Goa Konkani Academy.

Even as the Konkani activists are demanding a full-time president and executive body on the Academy, there are no moves at the government level to appoint a person having a background of and contribution towards Konkani literature as the Academy’s head.

When asked, director of Official Language Sneha Morajkar, who is holding the charge of president of GKA, said that the government has to take the decision of appointing president of the GKA.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Tuesday, Morajkar said that as and when her office receives memorandum from Konkani

activists seeking appointment of president on GKA, she forwards the same to the government for suggestion of name. “The directorate of Official Language cannot appoint the president on GKA. It is the government that has to take a decision in this regard” she clarified.

It has been the practice that the government in power appoints the president and vice president of Goa Konkani Academy of its choice, selecting persons who have contributed towards the field of Konkani literature.

It is also pertinent to note that the government had scrapped the process of GKA’s literary award for the year 2015 and 2016 following a controversy over eminent writer Vishnu Wagh’s poem book ‘Sudirsukt’ which took place after the result of selection committee was leaked by one of the members before the sealed envelopes were opened.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has said that its party workers will take out a morcha and ‘gherao’ the director of Official Language in the city if the government fails to appoint president to the Goa Konkani Academy within 15 days.

Addressing the media, Amarnath Panjikar along with Shripad Dhond from the Panaji Congress Block threatened to ‘gherao’ the director of Official Language for alleged lapses at the Goa Konkani Academy and for trying to kill the language, which has been recognised as one of the Indian official languages.

Panjikar said that after the resignation of Borkar as president of GKA and the controversy over ‘Sudirsukt’, Goa Konkani Academy has become redundant and non-functional since no annual awards, literary schemes, prize distribution, Konkani book exhibitions and programmes in schools and colleges are held.

He said GKA president is appointed for a term of three years for preservation and progress of the Konkani language and to create an environment wherein the Konkani language can flourish. He said the Konkani language would suffer if the GKA remains without a head for such a long time.

Panjikar said that at the GKA, a Konkani researcher is usually appointed to do research work and is paid honorarium on par with top government officials but he alleged that of late the present researcher has become a ‘clerk’ and the staff helps publish books written by their own family members. He said that in such a situation, where there is no interest amongst the officials, the Konkani language will die a slow death instead of growing and progressing.

Even the annual Konkani literary awards have been stopped, he said and added that the Congress party even wrote a letter and demanded certain things from GKA under the Right to Information Act (RTI) but failed to get satisfactory answers. He also alleged that most of the funds, which were meant for the progress of the language were going back after spending partly on salaries and book publication.

He said that August 20 should have been celebrated as the day when Konkani was included in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution of India by effecting 78th amendment to the Constitution thus adding the language to the list of official languages. “However, nothing has been done,” he said adding that the Congress party is condemning such an act of the government. He said that the party workers would take out a morcha and ‘gherao’ the director of Official Language.