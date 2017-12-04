Giving shape to her cluttered thoughts

Janice Savina Rodrigues|NT BUZZ

A lot of working class people in today’s world resort to dabbling in paints and sketches as a means to de-stress or to vent out their pent up emotions and feelings. But what does an artist or a painter do to de-stress? She paints some more! And this is just what Yolanda De Souza does when she is in between shows, travelling or just to de-stress, she paints. Painting this way, an artist is left with a humongous body of work and Yolanda’s case was no different. In the monsoon this year she began painting small format works, she says it is her idea of taking a break, and by the end of the season she was left with about 60 small format paintings, mainly in watercolour.

Though known for her expressions on canvas using acrylic colours, Yolanda says she loves the medium of watercolours also. “For me I feel very de-stressed when working with watercolours. In between the large canvases which I do for serious paintings or while I am travelling, or in between shows and any time I need to take a break from regular work, I either resort to sketches or to watercolours,” says Yolanda.

She is showing her small format artworks in watercolour and sketches at the ongoing exhibition ‘Clarity in Clutter’ at the Art Chamber in Calangute. About the artworks Yolanda says she prefers using watercolours in the monsoon months as it is easier to dry up than that of the acrylic. “When I paint with acrylics, I use layers of paint and I have to wait for the layers to dry and then paint over it; in the monsoons, everything is damp and moist and the air is also full of moisture hence it takes time to dry up. And thus I find it easier to work with watercolours which takes relatively lesser to dry up,” says the artist.

The collection of 44 artworks that have made their way to the walls of the Art Chamber are as the artist puts it, very close to her heart. Curated by Samira Sheth, the exhibition has some really interesting figures that come to the fore. “This collection is something that Yolanda has painted with nostalgia, of the life gone by and the characters we would see in our everyday lives – the visiting musicians, the wallflowers at the ball, the grumpy old man, and the like. There is also a sense of loss of the Goa that she grew up in. They are delicate and shadowy or striking and bold, these images are visual reminiscences, memories of a lifetime spent living by the coast,” says Samira.

The artist’s memories of her mother’s plentiful ‘rock and roll skirts’ as she sat on the sand, the summers spent on the beach listening to musicians either from the family or passing by, Yolanda brings the carefree time into focus in this exhibition. “Most of these works I’ve done with regards to music and things like that, and it is nostalgia; there are other certain works that I have done which have a connect to what is happening now, over the last year or so.” says Yolanda.

“Yolanda has been significant and central to the development of art practice in Goa. Her paintings are elegant, humorous and nostalgic and she says her time spent painting this assortment of images has been ‘fun’, and this is clearly visible in the exhibition,” adds Samira.

Though there is a light-hearted tone in most of these works, the artist also carries forward her raging concerns – the transformation of Goa always at the core. While she pays homage to the daily musical performances she experienced on the beach during her childhood, she also captures the spirit of our worrying times in another. “There’s one which expounds the saying ‘one is left hatching eggs’, where a hen is seen hatching the eggs and there is a man flying away with the best egg. This could be applied to Goa, where the Goans are busy ‘hatching eggs’ while others from outside the state come in and take the best of what is there,” says Yolanda.

She also has a series of precise portraits that see through to the heart of people –the human frailty and emotions with a dispassionate touch of whimsy. “There is one portrait titled the Disgruntled Widow. Our current times are different, but in the olden times, when a woman lost her husband at an early age it was a sad life. Nowadays we know it is not the end of the world, but I remember my grand aunt who was widowed early and had four children to look after, and though she was fun, she always wanted to dress up and look good, but she was never allowed to do it, that was not accepted. With that thought I had painted this one where you can see a broken woman who doesn’t have anything else to live for other than bringing up her children,” says Yolanda.

There are several other portraits of characters we see in our everyday life like the ‘Mamma’s Boy’ of an effeminate boy who is closer to the mother; or the ‘Wallflower’- the girl who doesn’t get picked up to dance at a ball; or the ‘Pobre Fidalgo’ – of the man who is poor and bankrupt but still loves to dress well and show off; ‘The Good Son’ shown playing the violin, instead of the guitar as the other children of his age would prefer to play; and the wedding couple where the man looks gay, this the artist says is because earlier a man would not admit he was gay and would be forced to marry a girl, and he is seen with a flower on his head. “These are more to do with life and how we see it. There is another one titled ‘Ogler’, who we see very often at the beachside. These are people who come to the beach not to see the sea but to see the foreigners on the beach, so he has his back against the beach and ogling the other way,” says Yolanda.

Together, the paintings in these individual series present images that nevertheless belie a sense of loss, of vulnerability, and the fragility of precious memories. They recreate a Goa that has disappeared, never to reappear.

(Monsoon Clutter will be open to public viewing until January 10, 2018 at the Art Chamber, Calangute)

