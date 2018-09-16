Giving education its due importance

Frederick Noronha

We can never be sufficiently grateful to our teachers. I have long carried a feeling that we are what we are today because of those who taught us. Teachers, whether formal or informal, those who spent long hours with us or just influenced us through their short interactions and attitudes. Sometimes, our parents and friends can also be our ‘teachers’. Some teach us positive lessons, while others give us hints (through their own behaviour) of what we should avoid. We need to be grateful to the latter too.

This was why I was really impressed to see a magazine called ‘Education Challenge – Goa’ on the newsstands at Mapusa the other day. It is now in its third issue and is published once every three months. It calls itself ‘Goa’s first educational magazine’.

A friend who’s on the advisory board had passed on a copy of the first issue. But then, with so many new magazines being started and folding up, it’s easy not to take the same seriously. Now, with this magazine in its third issue, one looks forward to seeing more of it.

Teachers are indeed a potent force in any society. More so in a place like Goa where the educational network has been built up considerably, both with a lot of government funding and also private initiative. But teachers seldom get time to think and reflect about their work, to upgrade their skills, or to get that pat on the back telling them they’re doing a good job… and could even do better.

One magazine which I was really impressed by is called ‘Teacher Plus’, and comes in from Hyderabad. This bi-monthly magazine was started in 1989, and was backed by the Orient Longman group, and is now run by Usha Raman. It is supported by the Azim Premji University, Bangalore, run by the IT czar and philanthropist who has rightly realised that India’s poorest kids need to get ahead in life if the country is to move forward.

Keeping that useful magazine alive and active has obviously been a struggle. “We have tried to remain connected to the classroom and to issues faced by teachers as educators, as professionals, and as members of a system that often has problems,” says ‘Teacher Plus’. Its issues cover issues like how can one teach children to read. Why do classrooms shy away from discussing politics? Struggling ‘new’ teachers. Action research, and more.

An annual subscription costs just `475 for 12 issues for an individual. For institutions, the charge is `800 a year, and a school gets two copies of each issue. I’m sure a gift of this kind could be a fine way of paying back the teachers who helped us grow.

In Goa, meanwhile, ‘Educational Challenge’ (if it can sustain the way it has started) promises to also build greater awareness about the world of education here in Goa itself. In the Jul-Sep 2018 issue, for instance, it focuses on an institution founder who built schools at Loliem, Sanvordem and Majorda – Fr Basilio Eufemio da Visitacao Andrade.

Being based in another part of Goa (and probably belonging to another generation and field), the work of this man was news to me. My bad. It was inspiring to learn what all he had done, and the trail he had left behind. Many of his students or junior teachers recollect what he meant to them. It is impressive.

As a society, I don’t think we pay sufficient tribute to those who have contributed vastly in making us what we are. Sometimes, we are laudatory just for the sake of being so. Worse still, there are cliques built up, and echo chambers of praise go out to one another, in a ‘you scratch my back and I scratch yours’ kind of way. This too is delusional. What is needed is a genuine appreciation for those who have been path-breakers, and put in the work.

This magazine also pays tribute to other educationists – late Newman Fernandes (who was the librarian at our time in the early 1980s and went on to become an innovative principal and founder of colleges like Rosary’s, Navelim), late Santu Atchut Bharne, teacher Ma’am Vanashree, and others.

There are discussions on parenting a child with autism and whether teachers could soon be obsolete in higher education.

One wishes magazines such as these continue with the persistence they deserve. Goa’s small-ish market is a challenge more so for specialist magazines. The largely non-existent distribution network makes it even tougher for such initiatives to survive. Hopefully, we can be proven wrong.

Goa spends oodles of money on its educational sector. At times, one gets the feeling that the entire educational machinery is kept working only so that it can continue to employ a certain number of persons. Students need to be the centre of the educational system, without a doubt. In addition, teachers also need to be built up, both as far as their skills and their enthusiasm goes. This cannot happen by itself. Initiatives such as these could play a useful role in networking and inspiring those actually involved in the field of education.

Here’s hoping to see such initiatives go from strength to strength. And many more – in this and related field – being inspired to recognise the role they can play.