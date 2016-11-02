Give befitting reply to any Pakistani misadventure: Parrikar tells soldiers

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday asked the army personnel posted along the Line of Control to remain alert and give a befitting response to any “misadventure” from the across the border.

Parrikar, who arrived here on a two-day visit, visited Uri frontier area in Baramulla district where militants last month had staged a deadly attack on an army base, killing 19 soldiers and injuring several others, an army official said.

The official said the Defence Minister, accompanied by Army Chief General Dalbir Singh, was briefed by the local commanders about the situation prevailing in the area.

The Minister also interacted with soldiers posted in forward areas.

“While complimenting their valour and fortitude, which Parrikar said was the entire nation’s pride, he also impressed upon the soldiers to remain in a very high state of alert to give a befitting response to any misadventure from across,” the official said.

Militants attacked an army base in Uri on September 18, killing 19 soldiers and injuring several others.

The attack led to army carrying out surgical strikes against militant positions in Pakistan occupied Kashmir on September 29.

Later, the Defence Minister and Army Chief were briefed at Badamibagh Cantonment here on the latest internal security situation and all the security measures initiated by the army and other security agencies along the Line of Control as well as the hinterland, the official said.

Parrikar is scheduled to pay homage to the country’s first Param Vir Chakra, highest military honour, recipient Major Somnath Sharma on his 69th death anniversary on Thursday.

The Defence Minister will join senior army officers and other ranks in paying tribute to Major Somnath Sharma near the Srinagar Airport in Budgam district, the official said.

Major Sharma was awarded the medal posthumously for his bravery in the Kashmir operations in November 1947.