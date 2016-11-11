GITS India and Navy Children School Leadership Camp

NT KURIOCITY

GITS India conducted a leadership camp for students of Navy Children School, Vasco, of Std VI to VIII at Amboli from October 8 to October 10

The Camp titled LEAP(Leadership Excellence Amboli Programme) aimed to enhance leadership skills in students and tap talent.

The camp as inaugurated by the vice principal of Navy Children School Louisa Periera in the presence of Libereta Alvares. The GITS India team consisting of Pooja Desai, Kiran Chari, Scania Rebello, Atul Shah and Krupa Barot conducted 12 different leadership activities.

The children participated in early morning treks, team presentations, slogan contests, teamwork cricket, talent tapping exercises, and creativity sessions among others.

The programme also involved a presentation on birds, butterflies, frogs and reptiles by noted environmentalist Hemant Ogole. The presentation was followed by a mini-Jungle trek with trekker Sameer Naik.

The students underwent early morning workouts with a range of activities including Zumba, Dancerise and Yoga conducted by Scania Rebello and Pooja Dessai.

The students also visited historical and picturesque spots at Amboli during the 3 days programme and stayed at the Retreat Centre at Amboli.

All the students were presented with a certificate, an individualised leadership poster and a memento.

