Girnneo dying a slow death in state

ROQUE DIAS

MARGAO : Competition from cooperative societies and apathy of the government have been pushing girnneo towards death. These rice, oil and flour mills have been now dependent only on migrants who visit them with the wheat supplied by the government through fair price shops.

Running of these girnneo has been a traditional occupation in the state. There are 62 registered rice, oil and flour mills in the state and most of them have been fighting a battle for survival.

There are 14 mills in Salcete taluka, and except for those located in Margao, most of them have been incurring huge losses.

The most important reasons that have been dogging the girnneo are cooperative societies and poor quality wheat supplied to the people through fair price shops.

Cooperative societies like Goa Bagayatdar and Adarsh Society which deal with local paddy crops, take the harvest to mills outside the state.

The substandard wheat supplied by the government to the people through fair price shops is hardly bought by Goans, which deprives the mills of their business.

Moreover, nowadays very few Goans use local coconut oil, and prefer to buy coconut oil of the established brands.

“I don’t receive paddy harvest for unhusking it at my mill at Aquem. But I do get wheat, but mostly from migrants. Despite the slack, I continue operating my forefathers’ rice mills. Migrants buy the government-supplied wheat and come to us for husking it. Our business is now dependent entirely on the migrants,” Joe Hitler Pereira, who runs a gironn, said adding that nowadays people prefer to buy Ramdev Baba’s flour packets.

All-Goa Rice, Flour, Oil, Poha and Masala Girnni Association general secretary Anacleto De Souza laments that their mills have been inching towards closure.

“We have been requesting the government to provide us a rebate on the power consumed by our mills. The rebate of Rs 1. 60 paise per unit, which is on the line of the rebate provided by a neighbouring state, has been sought. But the government has paid a Nelson’s eye to our demand. Nevertheless the government can provide us monthly allowance as paid to some other traditional occupations. This will help us pay hefty electricity bills, which actually whittle away our business,” De Souza said. The association members recently held an annual general body meeting and decided to write a fresh letter to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar reminding him to keep his word on their demands – power rebate or monthly allowance.

Ruing on the farming scene in the state, the mill owners complain that paddy husking through the mills has been on the inexorable decline. The fallow farmland is a telling comment on the fate of mill owners. Though rabi crop (vaingan) has been a hope for them for some time, but even that paddy harvest is lapped up by Goa Bagayatdar and Adarsh Society.

“We have no support from the government or from our local farmers…. our business is dying a slow death,” bemoan the mill owners.