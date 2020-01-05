Girish seethes over Vinay’s claim

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar on Saturday refuted the claim of state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar, who had said the GPCC chief wanted to join the BJP.

Chodankar asserted that even thinking about joining the saffron party is an “unpardonable sin”.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times, the GPCC chief said, “Girish is not a saleable commodity; no one in this world can purchase him… That party’s ideology killed Mahatma Gandhi and the party (BJP) is abusing the Constitution of our country… I can’t ever think about joining them (BJP). I feel even thinking of joining the BJP is an unpardonable sin.”

“BJP leaders cannot speak the truth as their party is based on lies. I want to ask Tendulkar: whether his own party men believe in his statement that I wanted to join the BJP. Tendulkar’s comments, which are given post lunch, are not taken seriously by anyone including their own party leaders,” he added.

Tendulkar had claimed that the Congress president had approached BJP organising secretary Satish Dhond wishing to join the saffron party, which was outright rejected by Dhond.

Chodankar said that Tendulkar is trying to demoralise Congress workers by spreading rumours that the GPCC chief wanted to join the BJP.

“Like a matured politician Tendulkar should have answered the question raised by me on replacing the inefficient Chief Minister Pramod





Sawant. I know that they will go to any extent to tarnish my image. They are also using one or two of our party men to attack me. But I want to assure that I and my cadre will never get demoralised with their lies and dirty tactics,” he thundered.