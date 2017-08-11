Girish Kasaravalli’s National Award Film Festival from August 18

Internationally acclaimed film maker Girish Kasaravalli has been hailed as one of the pioneers of parallel cinema. With 14 national awards and the Padma Shri to his credit, ESG will be paying homage to him with a four day film festival showcasing four of his masterpieces

The Entertainment Society of Goa is organising a Girish Kasaravalli’s National Award-winning Film Festival from Friday August 18 to Sunday August 20 at Maquinez Palace, Auditorium I.

During this film festival four of Kasaravalli’s films which have all won National Awards will be screened.

Girish Kasaravalli will be present for the festival and on the inaugural day will be felicitated by the Entertainment Society of Goa and Goa Kannad Samaj. He will also be available to interact with the audience after every movie screening throughout the festival.

This festival is open to Cinephile Film Club members and general public. Seating will strictly be on first come first serve basis. All the movies will have English subtitles.

As a regular Cinephile Film Club screening on Thursday, August 17, the film, Riding the Stallion of a Dream directed by Girish Kasarvalli will be screened in addition to the festival schedule.

On the concluding day of the film festival, awards of the 8th Goa State Film Festival 2016, Marathi feature film category will be presented. The awards declared are for twelve categories, of which the film Guru Pournima has bagged nine awards while Prem at First Sight won three. A special jury award will be presented to Aryan Khedekar for his role in Prem at First Sight.