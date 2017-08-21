Girish is potential CM candidate: Chella Kumar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Expressing confidence of winning the by-election and forming the next government, Goa desk in-charge of Congress party Dr Chella Kumar on Monday announced that the party candidate Girish Chodankar could be the frontrunner for the post of Chief Minister if he defeats Manohar Parrikar in the Panaji by-poll.

“If Parrikar is defeated and Chodankar is elected then entire political equation will change in Goa and the country. He (Chodankar) will be a potential candidate for chief minister’s post within the Congress Legislature Party. He has gone from the grass root to the national level; he has good knowledge about the local and national politics, he is a man of strong secular principles and has all required qualities to run the administration,” said Kumar while speaking to this daily.

“Chodankar will be my personal choice. I will put efforts and try to make him the Chief Minister but ultimately the decision will be taken by the local leadership and the party high command,” he added.

He further said that the party would restore the mandate of the people post by-polls as after winning both the seats it would become easier for the Congress party to touch the magic number with less hassle. Earlier in the day, speaking to media persons in Panaji, senior Congress leader Ramakant Khalap claimed that the Congress party will form the next government in the state.

When questioned, who will be the probable Chief Ministerial candidate, Khalap said, “Why not Chodankar. Nobody can nominate a Chief Minister. Our MLAs elect the Chief Minister. Congress boasts that it has more than one leader. This is where democracy is in full bloom. Hegemony of one person shouldn’t be the guiding principle. Can the BJP boast of a vast leadership?”

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, Chodankar said that he has always followed the instructions of party leadership and would continue to do so. Expressing his gratitude to the people of Panaji constituency for overwhelming support during the campaign, Chodankar said that Panajiites will vote to protect the pride of Panaji and decide the future of the state.

“During 19 days of my election campaign, I tried my best to reach out to each and every voter in the constituency. When I filed my nomination, I started as a backbencher but people of Panaji accepted me and made me frontrunner. This way they have shown me their love. I am very grateful to them, I feel that this time for their own self esteem the people will vote and protect the pride of Panaji and decide the future not only of the constituency but also the state,” said Chodankar. He urged the people to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes and appealed to listen to their conscience while casting their votes.