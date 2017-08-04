Saturday , 5 August 2017
TRENDING NOW

Girish files nomination papers

Posted by: nt August 5, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

Congress party candidate Girish Chodankar, on Friday, filed his  his nomination papers for contesting the Panaji bypoll.

Speaking to the media, after filing his nomination papers, Chodankar said there is discontent amongst the Panaji electorate as the promises made to them during the last 25 years are still pending.

“I know my weaknesses and strength. I am contesting from Panaji Assembly constituency, despite me being from Margao, against the powerful candidate,” he added.

“I am loyal to my party and my people and hope that Panaji voters will elect me to power, ’’ he said.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com