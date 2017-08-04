Girish files nomination papers

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Congress party candidate Girish Chodankar, on Friday, filed his his nomination papers for contesting the Panaji bypoll.

Speaking to the media, after filing his nomination papers, Chodankar said there is discontent amongst the Panaji electorate as the promises made to them during the last 25 years are still pending.

“I know my weaknesses and strength. I am contesting from Panaji Assembly constituency, despite me being from Margao, against the powerful candidate,” he added.

“I am loyal to my party and my people and hope that Panaji voters will elect me to power, ’’ he said.