Girish discusses Goa’s political situation with Rahul in Delhi

Goa pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar on Friday called on all-India Congress committee president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and held discussions with him on the prevailing political situation in the state.

“It was a courtesy call. I met him for the first time after my appointment as the state president of Congress. Rahulji enquired about the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. There were also discussions on the current political situation of Goa,” Chodankar told ‘The

Navhind Times’ over the phone.

He, however, clarified that no discussions were held on government formation.

Chodankar said that Gandhi asked him to take up the issues concerning the local people and connect with the grassroots workers of the party.

The GPCC president said that Gandhi expressed his wish to visit Goa, adding that the GPCC will soon extend an official invitation to him after chalking out a programme.

Gandhi may visit Goa either in the end of October or in November, Chodankar said.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued later, Chodankar said the cabinet ministers’ meeting with Parrikar at the Delhi-based All-India Institute of Medical Sciences was a ‘political drama’ staged by the Chief Minister to portray a picture that government exists in the state.

“It is unfortunate that the cabinet ministers have to travel all the way to Delhi to hold a meeting with the Chief Minister. What is even more painful is that the visits to Delhi will continue, and there appears no end in sight and Goans will continue to suffer,” he remarked.

The state Congress chief pointed out that BJP president Vinay Tendulkar has said the state government has lost majority in the assembly as three party legislators, including Parrikar, have been under medical care in different hospitals and unable to attend day-to-day business.

“This statement itself is a strong ground for Governor Mridula Sinha to call for a special session and direct Parrikar to prove majority,” Chodankar observed.