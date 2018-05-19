Gina Haspel confirmed as CIA’s first female director

IANS

WASHINGTON

The US Senate has approved Gina Haspel as the first female Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) despite her role in the spy agency’s brutal detention and interrogation programmes post-9/11 terror attacks.

Haspel’s confirmation on Thursday in a 54-45 vote followed a partisan fight among senators about Haspel’s past ties to the CIA’s former rendition, detention and interrogation activities, carried out in the years following the September 11 attacks, with the use of so-called enhanced interrogation techniques like waterboarding, now widely considered torture.

Six Democrats crossed party lines to vote in her favour. According to the Washington Post, Haspel appeared to have been helped by some last-minute arm-twisting by former CIA Directors John Brennan and Leon Panetta, who contacted at least five of the six Democrats to endorse her bid to join President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

One of the six senators, Mark Warner, said Haspel had told him the agency should never have resorted to so-called enhanced interrogation techniques.

Warner said she had pledged never to use such methods even if Trump demanded it. “I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the President, who will speak truth to power if this President orders her to do something illegal or immoral, like a return to torture,” he said before the

vote.

Two Republicans — Jeff Flake and Rand Paul — voted against Haspel. Opponents of her nomination included more than 100 retired admirals and generals who said her role in the agency’s use of torture would encourage foreign governments to torture American soldiers.