Gin: More than just a third of a martini

Zubin Dsouza

Ever since alcohol has been discovered, people have been trying to find excuses to drink it legally. The Aztecs restricted the consumption of alcohol only to grandfathers with severe punishments to anyone below that level in maturity who even tried to taste it. Then there were several temperance movements and the enforcement of prohibition in certain parts of the world ensured that the path to a good bottle was always a bit rocky.

Gin changed the entire equation.

Gin is a distilled alcoholic beverage that derives its name from the Latin word for juniper berries which lends to the drink a characteristic flavour. Juniper berries were originally added in as an afterthought to mask the coarse taste of a product that was originally prepared as a source of solace for really poor people.

The addition of the juniper berries however was a stroke of genius because this wonderful little seed cone (although it is referred to as a berry, it is actually a flesh pinecone) was considered to be medicinal.

So strong was the belief that for a rather long period of time, gin was sold exclusively in pharmacies along with other over-the-counter medicines. Apparently, gin was the only one from the lot that patients would drink willingly without pulling strange faces and grimaces.

Thus gin added legitimacy to drinking. With poor hygiene and a daily bath or washing of hands considered abhorrent by a large part of the population, illness and disease was rife.

As a medicine, it was served with lime to treat sailors from scurvy and with angostura bitters to fight off nausea and an upset tummy.

It was so valued at a period of time that ordinary sailors received rum as part of their rations but officers got gin!

Tonic water which contains quinine that is necessary to fight malaria had its’ bitter properties toned down by the addition of gin. So although we now have it the other way around, originally, it was gin added to tonic water to make it more palatable.

To those who are confused as to the origins of the product and who still debate whether it is British or Dutch, allow me to clear the cobwebs of confusion.

Gin is British and to be more specific – English. What we refer to as the Dutch drink ‘genever’ is a malted spirit which is a slightly weaker version of whiskey with the aroma of juniper wafting through. Gin is a purer spirit which one might even compare with vodka. It is the infusion of juniper berry flavour that sets it apart.

When the English forces were assisting the Dutch in the Thirty Years’ War, they were plied with ‘Dutch Courage’ which was the same spirit and it gave them the necessary motivation to go out in the midst of the carnage to face the enemy.

When the veterans returned to England, they carried with them the idea to distil the product. Their eagerness made them skip the necessary malting process that was associated with genever and they ended up creating the gin we know today.

Although they spent 150 years after returning from the war to have their own unique product, they embraced it rather quickly and it became the unofficial national drink of the English.

By 1726 London had around 1,500 working stills and 6,287 places where you could buy gin. It is estimated that one in four houses in London directly dealt with or sold gin.

Gin is almost always distilled with other botanicals besides juniper and its’ true complexity is normally revealed only in a cocktail or mixed drinks. This is the reason that most classic cocktails call for the use of gin; it has the power to launch a mediocre cocktail into stardom. The martini is a classic example of this and just in case you are wondering, it is preferably had stirred not shaken. Shaking dilutes the drink too much. Asking for the drink shaken is okay if you are James Bond and you need your wits about to shoot a couple of people in the head after spending an evening at the bar.

And while we talk about gin, we might just see history in action. Plymouth gin is the only type of gin bound by geographical location. It has to be manufactured in Plymouth, England. With the recent Brexit motion going through, Pernod-Ricard will be pulling out Plymouth and leaving us to lament our fate of a drink that will be well missed.