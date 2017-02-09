GIM set for Anveshan 2017

Anveshan 2017, a national level HR symposium organised by HRiday, the HR club of Goa Institute of Management (GIM) will be held over the weekend with an aim to create a forum where management students across the country get an opportunity to interact with industry experts and showcase their skills in the field of human resources. This year Anveshan centres around the theme ‘Reinvent the Ordinary’.

The two-day event to be held on February 11 and February 12 and will be an intensive affair, boasting of an illustrious panel of speakers, workshops and a national level case study competition among others.

Anveshan 2017 will start with Inquizitive, a national level quiz on February 9.

Gyaanodaya, a series of talks organised by HRiday provides a platform for students to interact with industry experts and imbibe lessons from their experiences. Gyaanodaya will feature chief human resource officer, Make My Trip.com, India, Yuvaraj Srivastava who will impart his take on Reinventing the Ordinary from the perspective of a corporate HR manager.

In order to add flavour to Anveshan, Margdarshan has been added to the banner. Margdarshan is an industry-student mentorship programme which involves industry experts coming on campus and guiding the top six chosen teams through an exciting and electrifying simulation game. This event promises to keep participants thinking on their feet. It will also demand theoretical knowledge during the simulation game.

Case studies have always been an integral part of B-school education. Samiksha, a national level case study competition gives management students an opportunity to make solutions available to a live case study written by members of HRiday in collaboration with an organisation.

The event will end with Yukti, a workshop by an external trainer in the field. This workshop will be conducted by senior vice president and head-business processes at Reliance Energy, Rahul Yadwadkar.