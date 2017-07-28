GIM organised ‘Imprints 2017’

Imprints 2017 was organised with an aim to discuss the road-map for Goa Institute of Management (GIM), Sanquelim and identify key areas where alumni can be more engaged with the institute. The event was held in various cities across India including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

A total of 205 former students attended Imprints 2017, reconnected with old batch mates and made new connections with former students from various work environments including entrepreneurs, CEOs, managing directors and vice presidents among others.

Imprints is hosted by the institute, the process of planning and execution is done by the Alumni Chair, Alumni Executive Committee and the Student Alumni Relations Cell (SARC) wherein the executive committee consists of a few selected alumni that serve as a link between the institute and the alumni network.

The 2017 edition of Imprints was organised by the first year students of the post graduate programme. The event provided students of GIM a platform to interact with their seniors who provided valuable insights into their professional life and various work environments.

At the meet discussions held over Skype calls with GIMs director, professor Ajit Parulekar covered different aspects ranging from how to further strengthen students’ skills in terms of industry expectations to subjects that can be introduced or modified to keep up with companies’ requirements. Apart from the discussion on the agenda, GIM professors addressed the alumni, fun quizzes related to GIM were organised and a section on ‘What’s your story’ was planned, where a few alumni who have embarked on an entrepreneurial journey shared their story with everyone present. This acted as a medium not only for them to share their journey and offer visibility to their ventures but also for those who are aspiring to have their own venture and hence can learn from them.

GIM hosts a Grand Alumni Meet each year in August at the Sanquelim campus and many alumni are unable to make it on campus for the Grand Alumni Meet. Hosting city meets across all major cities ensures that more alumni can be reached out to and a strong network between alumni and the institute can be created and maintained. These meets in turn facilitate networking amongst the alumni as well as the institute and the alumni. It will also help create opportunities for students to interact with the alumni network. The Alumni Executive Committee, the Alumni Chair and SARC are planning to extend Imprints internationally in addition to the US meets. Some of the places that Imprints could likely take place next year are Toronto, Hong Kong and London.