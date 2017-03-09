GIM hosts fifth edition of Anveshan 2017

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) organised its national level HR Summit, Anveshan 2017 which is a forum for management students across the country to interact with experts in the industry and showcase their skills in the field of human resources. The theme of the symposium this year was Reinvent the Ordinary.

Two eminent personalities namely, chief human resource officer at MakeMyTrip.com, Yuvaraj Srivastava and senior vice president and head-business processes at Reliance Energy, Rahul Yadwadkar were invited to share their thoughts on this occasion and speak on the theme. Yuvraj took students through his corporate journey in the industry and shared his perspective as a corporate HR manager. Rahul, an external trainer in the field, conducted a workshop on coaching and leadership for students.

Following the lectures, the event also showcased, Samiksha, a National Level case study competition. Management students displayed their analytical skills and problem solving ability in front of students and professors and representatives from the industry. The event received close to a 110 entries. Amongst these, the top six institutions were selected to make a presentation to an eminent panel of judges. All six teams battled it out for the top position and a cash prize of `50,000. The winning team was Foxtrot represented by Arjun N and Akshay Singh from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune and runners-up were Pheonix represented by Rahul Royand and Pulkesh Mittal from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune.

Margdarshan, a stimulation game, added new flavour to Anveshan this year. It was an industry-student mentorship programme where mentors helped the teams in the game by guiding students on how to go about it. Industry experts on campus were head, HR, Crompton Greaves, Vishakha Kharangate; management consultant, KPMG Advisory Services Private Limited, Isha Nadkarni; management staff, HR, CIPLA, Dattaraj Samant; assistant manager, HR, Teva, Gaury Salelkar and in-charge HR Portfolio for South Asia, Colorcon, Waman Pednekar.

Anveshan 2017 ended with a profoundly insightful workshop on An Introduction to Rational Emotive Behaviour Theraphy (REBT) and its application in Coaching and Organizational Development by Rahul Yadwadkar. It provided participants with basic knowledge of REBT, a therapy for self-development, education, industry and disorders that will help in corporate careers.

All in all, Anveshan took students on a thriving ride of unlearning conventional wisdom and harboring a new outlook on human resource management.