Ghurde murder: charge sheet filed against security guard

SALIGAO

Three months after the alleged rape and murder of renowned perfume specialist Monika Ghurde in a flat at Bella Vista- Sangolda, Saligao, the police have filed a charge sheet against the security guard Rajkumar Singh (22), a native of Punjab.

Ghurde (39) was allegedly murdered by Singh on the intervening night of October 5 and 6. Singh was arrested in Bangalore on October 10.

According to the Saligao police, Singh, who was a watchman at the colony, nursed a grudge against Ghurde as he was sacked as security guard after she complained that he robbed her umbrella. However, there were similar complaints against Singh, who used to also wash cars in the colony. Singh was also not paid two months salary.

Sources at the Saligao police station informed that there is evidence that Singh raped and murdered Monica whose naked body was found in the bedroom of the rented apartment at Bella Vista, Sangolda.

As per the postmortem report, death was caused due to compression of the mouth and throat. There is also medical evidence that the bite marks that were found on the body of Ghurde are that of Singh.

The police also have the CCTV footage of Singh withdrawing money using the victim’s ATM card in Porvorim. The eyewitness, who helped the accused remove the money, has also identified the accused, said the police.

The police have also traced messages from the mobile phone of Ghurde which was robbed by the accused. The DNA report is yet to come.

Saligao PI Sandesh Chodankar said that the charge-sheet was filed after 87 days. Police had registered the case under sections 302, 376, 392, 458, 342 and 506 of the IPC.