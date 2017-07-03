‘Ghumti’ desecrated in Curchorem

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

Within 24 hours of three crosses being vandalised in south Goa, miscreants on Sunday night struck again and desecrated a ‘ghumti’ at Curchorem in the district.

The Kal Mharu Devasthan Ghumti was desecrated by miscreants at Hodar-Curchorem on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Local panchayat member Sushant Naik said that the incident was noticed by a local woman, who had gone to light a lamp at the ‘ghumti.’ Naik said that three years back, such an incident had occurred at the same ‘ghumti.’

Appealing to the police to be vigilant and try to nab the culprits, Naik said, “This is a cowardice act of some anti-social elements trying to disturb peace in the state but Goans will not fall prey to their acts.”

When contacted, police inspector Shivram Vaigankar said that there is a minor damage to the ‘ghumti’ and so far, nobody has approached the police station to lodge a complaint. The devasthan president has said that they have decided not to file police complaint.