Ghumat-aarti contests help in preserving culture: Godinho

VASCO: Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho has said that ghumat-aarti competitions have always helped in promoting the talent of young and budding artists and also serves as a platform to create awareness on preserving tradition, culture and heritage of the state.

Godinho was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of 2nd All Goa Ghumat Aarti Competition ‘Ghumatgaj’, organised by Shree Rashtroli Damodar Kala Sangh New Vaddem at Vaddem Nagar Government High School ground, New Vaddem in Dabolim on Saturday. Mormugao municipal councillor Shridhar alias Gaurish Mardolkar, Sudesh Bhosle, Dabolim mahila group president Anita Thorat, Rashtroli Damodar Kala Sangh president Sonu Korgaonkar, Rohan Dessai, Mahesh Korgaonkar, Dishant Parab, Sachin Shirodkar and others were present on the dais.

Godinho said that ghumat-aartis are also a way to remember the Lord Ganesha with devotion. “People who do good things in their life will always get respect from others, while people who think negative about others will experience bad things,” said Godinho. He appealed to the people to walk on the right path to achieve good results in life.

“I have always worked for others,” said Godinho, citing examples of fulfillment of projects in Dabolim constituency for the benefit of the people. Godinho appreciated the efforts of Shree Rashtroli Kala Sangh New-Vaddem to encourage and promote talent of young budding artists.

Councillor Shridhar Mardolkar and DMG president Anita Thorat also spoke on the occasion. The first prize of the competition was bagged by Sai Damodar Aarti Mandal Margao, the second prize was given to Swar Sai Mapusa, while the third prize to Shree Samarth Rashtroli Mahalaxmi Sirsai and the fourth prize to Shree Nav Sai Bori.

The best singer award was given to Shubham Naik of Sai Damodar Aarti Mandal Margao, best kasale player award was presented to Aditya Achrekar of Dadeshwar Aarti Mandal Britona, best samel player award went to Kunal Shetye of Swar Sai Mapusa and best ghumat players award was given to Shree Kelabai Sateri Kurti. The competition was judged by Pramod Harmalkar and Dipraj Madkaikar. The inauguration of 2nd All Goa Ghumat Aarti Competition was held by lighting the traditional lamp at the hands of Godinho and other guests on the dais. The programme was compered by Mahesh Korgaonkar.