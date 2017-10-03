‘Ghe Maye’ secures second best performance award

NT BUZZ

‘Ghe Maye’ a play presented by Fulte Machi Mogi Nirmiti-Raia won the second best performance award in the recently held All Goa One Act Play competition organised by Tiatr Academy of Goa at Ravindra Bhavan, Sanvordem.

The script of ‘Ghe Maye’ is written and directed by Marcos Gonsalves. The play also won the best stage setting for Michael Gonsalves and best make-up for Velancy Fernandes. The actors include Guadalupe Dias (Avoi), Christerpher D’Souza (Custodio), Dezly Dias (Mahendra) and Marcos Gonsalves(Rakhonnddar). While lights arrangement was done by Romeo Colaso, background music by Raslee Fernandes and costumes by Sandra Gonsalves. Last year too ‘Zagronn’ a play presented by the same ground had won the second best performance award. Besides best script and best actor award was bagged by Marcos Gonsalves and best background music to Ryan Dias.