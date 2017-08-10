GFP, MGP to canvass for Parrikar, Rane as and when required

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), alliance partners of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coalition government will as and when required actively involve in campaigning for the candidates of its senior partner for by-elections in Panaji and Valpoi which is scheduled on August 23.

President of Goa Forward Party and Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai also said that as an alliance partner of the government, the party will campaign for BJP candidates as and when needed.

“As far as Panaji by-poll is concerned, it is a forgone conclusion that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will win the election with huge margin of votes. He is very strong candidate in his constituency,” Sardesai said, pointing out that Congress has imported candidate whom the voters of the capital city will show his place.

He said that in fact, when we talk about ‘Goenkarpon’ everybody should have supported the Chief Minister in the by-election since he is already in power.

MGP leader Ramkrishna ‘Sudin Dhavlikar’, who is a Minister for PWD and Transport, on Thursday informed this daily that all three MLAs of the party have decided to canvass for Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in Panaji and Vishwajit Rane in Valpoi.

“I have already started campaigning for them. But, we all three MLAs of the party will actively participate in campaign after August 15,” Dhavlikar said, adding that wherever BJP need our help, we will give.