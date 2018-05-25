GFP may not support BJP in LS elections if mining isn’t resumed

PANAJI: Goa Forward Party chief and TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday warned that if the government fails to restart iron ore mining in the state at the earliest then his party will be forced to rethink on supporting the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Proclamation of ordinance by the Centre is the only possible solution for restarting mining in the state, and that as the senior partner BJP should pursue the matter with the Centre, said Sardesai while addressing a press conference held to induct into the GFP Santosh Sawant, who had contested the last assembly elections in the Mayem constituency on Congress ticket.

Sawant joined the GFP with his supporters, claiming that the GFP is the only party which has stood by mining dependent people of the state.

Sardesai said, “The BJP runs the government in the state and at the Centre. So the BJP should ensure that the mining imbroglio is resolved soon. Otherwise it will affect that party in the Lok Sabha elections. I have already taken up the issue with state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, enunciating these things to him.”

Maintaining that the GFP is part of the NDA, the TCP Minister said that if the mining issue is not resolved before the Lok Sabha elections then his party may rethink on supporting the BJP.

“Most likely we will not put up a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. I am saying “most likely”… it the (decision) may be changed later… People’s issues must be resolved,” he stated.

“If the BJP want our people’s support for the Lok Sabha elections then they will have to listen to the grievances of our people. If they support our people then they will vote only for the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls,” Sardesai said.

On the other hand, Public Works Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Thursday expressed confidence that the Centre will resolve the mining issue.

Refusing to comment on Sardesai’s statements on the mining closure, the MGP leader said the issue has already been discussed with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president Amit Shah and the Union ministry of mines.

“I am confident of Gadkari and Shah resolving the mining crisis… they had assured us,” Dhavalikar stated.