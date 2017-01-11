GFP aims at BJP’s rout

Goa Forward Party president Prabhakar Timble tells Roque Dias that the top priority of the party in this election is to vote out the BJP

Q: The Goa Forward Party has been keen on forging an alliance with the Congress rather than focusing on building up the party and fighting the elections. Why is it so?

The Goa Forward Party has been formed to provide an alternative to Goenkars to preserve Goenkarponn. National political parties have been a cause of Goa’s woes. GFP‘s main agenda is the focus on Goem, Goenkars and Goenkarponn. And if you want to pursue this agenda then the first priority is to vote out the BJP. And that is the reason why we have been saying since the beginning that we are ready for sacrifices and alliances. To oust the BJP from power without alliances would be an unrealistic proposition, whether it is for the GFP or for that matter for the Congress.

Q: But from the inception the GFP has been seeking an alliance. Is this a weakness of the party? Why the GFP is in a hurry to form an alliance?

In elections, only optimism does not work. We have to be realistic. GFP is a new political party. It is a fact that we have not reached out to all the constituencies of Goa. Time, money and manpower are the constraints. So the GFP understands the constraints and look at the 2017 elections so that Goa succeeds in tandem.

Q: There are strong rumours in political circles that the GFP has been given an option by the Congress to merge with the national political party. Is the party ready for it to achieve a common goal – ouster of the BJP from power?

I would say that this is arrogance of the national party, and merger is an impossibility…

Q: Are us suggesting that the GFP is ready to go alone in the elections?

Congress leaders are also aware of their constraints. The GFP is still hopeful of an alliance. Because it is of mutual benefits.

Q: And, if not?

The GFP will not resort to any politics of revenge and cannot afford to take any childish decision. The GFP will contest in the constituencies where we have strength to win. The GFP will not do anything that will give advantage to the BJP to retain power, and we expect the Congress would also reciprocate. If they don’t then the ball will be in the court of the people.

Q: What are the demands of the GFP for the alliance?

…Seat sharing is the second step; it’s not the first step. Our expectation is of 11 seats, but this stage has not yet come.

Q: Why the people should vote for the GFP and not other parties?

GFP is a party of Goans, for Goans and by Goans. There is no outside high command in the party. Alternative politics can come to Goa only through new and young representatives in the assembly and this is what the GFP is looking at. The GFP is committed to a developed Goa and a happy Goenkar.

Q: What issues the GFP are taking up in this election?

We are highlighting on how the BJP has tried to take Goans for a ride in these five years with its anti-people decisions. Besides, we are focusing on the U-turns of the BJP government. Our main focuses will be on the denationalisation of Goan rivers, protection of land resources, creation of opportunities for the youth and making Goa a business-friendly state. Zero tolerance to drug trade and making Goa a multicultural and liberal state are our other priorities.