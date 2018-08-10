GFDC, GFA should work together for betterment of football: Pramod Sawant

NT NETWORK

“Goa Football Development Council (GFDC) and Goa Football Association should work together for the betterment of football,” said Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Pramod Sawant in his address, while launching the Vedanta Women’s football league 2018 in the capital city on Thursday.

“Elvis Gomes was part of our team when he was working with the government. He has no joined the opposition and is trying to unsuccessfully score goals against us,” said Sawant in reply to Elvis comments during his address.

Eight teams are participating in the league this season from six last year. Churchill brothers FC, Ambelin SC and FC Goa are the three new teams making their debut. Santa Cruz club of Cavelossim withdrew from the league. The league is expected to start on August 14.

Pramod Sawant lauded the work of Vedanta in his constituency and their efforts to promote football in Goa over the years.

“We have a very passionate set of people associated with the women’s football league which is backed by Vedanta Ltd and that is what is needed to inspire women to take up football as a professional sport. I would like to congratulate the Goa Football Association and Vedanta Ltd for giving young women footballers a platform to showcase their talent. I’m sure with their guidance and support these girls will shine at the national level as well,’’ said Pramod Sawant.

“The Vedanta Women’s league looks at restructuring Goa as leader of talent suppliers to the country. From this year we have decided to introduce a lady playing a senior role with each team,” stated Annanya Agarwal, president of Sesa Football Academy.

“We are extremely excited to be launching the second edition of the women’s football league. Our aim is to make professional football more accessible to the women. After season one, I can proudly say that Goa has been witnessing resurgence in women’s football,” said GFA president Elvis Gomes in his address.

“This year, the winners will have an opportunity to compete at the highest level as they will be qualifying India Women’s League to play against the very best in the country,” he added.

The top scorer from the 1st edition, 16 years old Karishma Shirvoikar was felicitated by the Chief Guest for earning her first cap for the country’s U17 team that recently played in South Africa.

Also, present were Julian Gurjao, chairman of GFA Women Committee and Sauvick Mazumdar, Deputy CEO of Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore.

“The draw will be released at another date,” stated Arnaldo Costa, secretary of the Women’s league.