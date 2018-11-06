GFA to appoint GFDC secretary Aleixo da Costa as honorary secretary

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Aleixo da Costa, member secretary of Goa Football Development Council (GFDC), has been chosen to be the secretary of the Goa Football Association (GFA).

“Aleixo will be the honorary secretary. I have spoken to him and he has accepted,” GFA president Churchill told The Navhind Times at the end of the first executive committee meeting held in the city on Monday.

“I have not taken over the accounts and have really not taken over the administration as I was not satisfied with the accounts presented to me. I have asked for more details and will formally take over after I find the accounts proper,” stated Churchill.

“One ambulance will be provided free to the North Goa and South Goa. The health of players is very important and because of this I have got BJP president Vinay Tendulkar to offer to provide two ambulance services to GFA. I am thinking of talking to clubs to make the Professional League matches free,” added Churchill.

The GFA in its first executive committee meeting also decoded to provide free drinking water to all Third Division matches and to increase the prize money of the Goa Professional League.

“We have not yet taken a decision on how much we are going to increase the prize money. But there will be an increase and it will be officially announced later,” stated Churchill.

Dominic Pereira, executive committee member from Bardez, has been appointed as chairman of the competition committee and John Silva, executive member from Salcete, has been appointed his assistant. “The appointment of the competition committee was done first as a lot of competitions are on. The Women’s League is expected to get over by November 18 and the sponsors are thinking of having a closing ceremony on November 21,” disclosed Churchill.

“I need permission from the government to be secretary but I do not foresee any problems as people in the past got permission to stand for elections and hold positions. I am happy to have got this opportunity as I will put before the members the need to give GFDC its recognition. GFDC was treated shabbily and I will try to change the perception,” stated Aleixo da Costa.

The matter of decreasing the renewal and tournament fees that were hiked by GFA last season was discussed and a decision was taken to reduce the fees. “The fees will be reduced so as not to affect the smaller clubs,” said Churchill.

A proposal was raised by a member from North Goa that a person is kept in Duler to liaison with far way clubs from the North and the GFA secretariat in Panaji. “It becomes difficult for clubs from Pernem or Bicholim to travel all the way to Panaji to get their players registrations and other formalities in Panaji. Hence the proposal to appoint someone in Duler was accepted by the president,” stated a member of the executive committee present.

The GFA in its first executive committee meeting also decided to give free admission to all senior citizens. It was proposed to ask FC Goa to provide two passes to each club for their home game. “I will speak to FC Goa about this proposal,” Churchill promised. The first GFA executive committee meeting started at 5 pm and wound up at around 7 pm. GFDC secretary Aleixo D’Costa was present.