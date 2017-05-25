GFA, Salgaocar FC playing different ball

PANAJI:Goa Football Association and Salgaocar FC appear to be in a tussle over who keeps the ball — Club or the Association. The tussle or attitude shift has come to fore after Salgaocar FC failed to turn up for their rescheduled away match against Goa Velha Sports Club and the latter got a walkover.

The following is the thread of the story:

Salgaocar FC informed GFA on April 24 that they would not be playing their away match of the First Division League at Goa Velha ground on April 29 because the Goa Velha Club ground has no dressing rooms and toilets; the ground is uneven and dusty and not suitable for playing football due to which our players may run the risk of injuries; ground and opposite goal posts are not properly aligned; stray animals like dogs, cows enter the field during the match and the place is always littered with dung.

The GFA in an Executive Committee meeting held on April 28 deliberated on the Salgaocar FC request and postponed the April 29 match.

An email sent by Salgaocar FC on Wednesday states: Much to the dismay of the club, a letter was received from GFA over email on 22nd May at 12.54 pm informing that the postponed game was rescheduled to 24th May on the same ground (Letter attached). The club replied on 22nd May at 4.38 pm stating that it did not have any issue about the date of the game and our main contention was that the said ground was not play worthy.”

“GFA replied on 23rd May at 5.13 pm after office hours stating that our request for change in venue cannot be adhered to and the club was informed to field their team as per GFA schedule. In the same letter it was mentioned that our request for change in venue was deliberated at the GFA Executive Committee meeting on 28th April 2017 (letter attached) where it was decided that our request could not be adhered to,” reads the Salgaocar FC email.

“It is strange to note that two contradictory decisions were taken in one meeting on 28th April 2017.”

“As per GFA letter dated 23.5.2017 (attached), if a decision was taken at the GFA Executive Committee meeting on 28th April that our request for change in venue could not be adhered to, then the match should have taken place as scheduled on 29th April as per GFA draw,” concludes the Salgaocar FC email.

“Salgaocar FC did not turn up for the match this evening. My team was present and we were awarded a walkover,” stated Goa Velha SC secretary Iyno D’souza.