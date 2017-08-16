GFA, GFDC rivalry choking grass root development ?

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Competition is key to success. With Goa Football Association (GFA) and Goa Football Development Council (GFDC) unable to see face to face grass root football in Goa appears directionless and fruits are set to take a lot longer to ripen. Grass root in Goa is nurturing seeds that have no room to flower.

“When we went to GFA, to register GFDC we were told that only clubs are registered. When the President of GFA (Elvis Gomes) was Member Secretary of GFDC our teams were allowed to participate in GFA tournaments. Why these double standards are best explained by GFA,” said GFDC Member Secretary Aleixo De Costa to The Navhind Times.

“It is true that the GFDC Academy has no AIFF accreditation. This is so because AIFF asked us for a GFA recommendation and we have been refused one by GFA for two years,” adds Aleixo. “They just keep quite.GFA resorts to silence,” adds Aleixo.

“GFDC was trying to have a league for U-14 last year. I had approached Sporting Clube de Goa and Salgaocar and both clubs said they would if the League was recognized by GFA. The egg was smashed before it could be hatched because GFA is not ready to collaborate with GFDC in anyway,” disclosed Aleixo .

“We have given our boys to the Churchill team with a written understanding that GFDC name will be there on the jersey and the press notes will carry the Churchill-GFDC name. We cannot allow talent to be killed with this petty politics. If we want to nurture football, we should keep bias aside,” said Aleixo.

“Associations function as per their own whims. The GFA and AIFF take inconsistent stands. How can AIFF allow the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to field teams and deprive us? We are both government bodies. One is allowed participation and the other is not,” exclaims Aleixo.

“Oliveira is one star player from our Academy who has scored five hat tricks and yet he has not been selected for the Junior Nationals. Oliveira has been kept aside and a former player’s son has been selected,” claims Aleixo.

“We have permitted our players play with other teams before and will continue to do so. Some disgruntled elements may try to raise a hue and cry about our intent of allowing Churchill Brothers to field our players. It is our prerogative as it is the prerogative of others to deny our wards an opportunity to compete,” said Aleixo.