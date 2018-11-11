GFA Competition Committee asks clubs and sponsors to decide schedule

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The newly constitute Goa football Association (GFA) Competition Committee (CC) has called for a meeting of all the clubs participating in the Vedanta Women’s league and the sponsors Vedanta for a meeting on Monday as three clubs have complained about the new schedule of the league.

“We had to draw a new schedule as the sponsors (Vedanta) wanted to have the finals on November 21 as they have invited some central minister. The only way possible to finish the league by November 21 was by having matches after a day’s break,” competition committee chairman Dominic Periera told The Navhind Times.

Three clubs– Sporting Clube de Goa, Cuncolim Union and Goa Velha Sports Club– had in writing protested about the new schedule drawn by GFA complaining that twenty fours was not sufficient time to recuperate. “Except for one match all other matches are within 48 hours gap….please reschedule with a gap of three calendar days,” suggests the letter from Sporting Clube de Goa to GFA. The GFA competition Committee met on Saturday for the first time and members of the committee discussed the emails received. “The clubs have a stand because on one hand we talk of women empowerment and on the other we expect them to play without a proper time frame to recover. There would have been a noise if our men were drawn like this. It is for this reason that we decided to call for a meeting on Monday,” stated a member of the CC present for the meeting on Saturday.

“We have won the election on the promise that clubs will be given the respect that they were not in the past. At the same time, we cannot ignore the request of our sponsors. It is for this reason that we have decided to call all the clubs participating in the Women’s League and Vedanta for a meeting to solve the matter. A solution is possible but the parties involved should take a decision,” stated Dominic.