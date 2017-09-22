Getting glamorous with Zest and Cory Walia

Maria Fernandes | NT

The Navhind Times Zest workshop with make-up maven, Cory Walia was held on Sunday, September 17 at Dempo House, Panaji. Open to those above 18 years of age, the 130- odd participants included lawyers, homemakers, businesswomen, doctors, beauticians, accountants and many more. The half-day session aimed at giving participants tips on different types of make-up besides covering the dos and don’ts of make-up and grooming.

The session began with a brief introduction by Cory about himself whereby he shared how he left the family business at the age of 29 to pursue his career in make-up. He spoke passionately about his work and the joy it brings him. He then spoke about grooming and the use of make-up as a tool to empower women. “Beauty contests were invented for women to celebrate their looks and Indian culture and history depicts the same in the centuries-old stone carvings,” he stated. “Make-up is not a mask behind which a woman needs to hide any insecurities she may have regarding her appearance. Instead it is a powerful tool to enhance and embellish natural looks and make her look graceful, elegant and charming.” With an anecdote about the desire to be and look fairer, he began the workshop and had participants enthralled from the word go.

The workshop was a judicious mix of demonstrations and talks on the dos and don’ts of make-up. In the first demo, a young lawyer who rarely uses make-up was chosen. With the help of a few strokes of concealer, blush-on, eye-shadow, eye-liner, mascara and a nude shade of lipstick, he made the youngster look glamorous within a few minutes. Throughout the demo, Cory explained each step he undertook and stressed on the importance of cleansing, toning and moisturising. “Removing your make-up at night is a very important part of maintaining a clear complexion and avoiding spots and acne. Make-up that is left on all night will dry out the skin and clog the pores. And if you leave your mascara on all night it dries the eyelashes, which causes them to crack and break off,” he said. He recommended good quality cleansers and spoke about the wonders of exfoliating. “Even homemade scrubs like sooji and khus-khus are amazing if they work for your skin,” he added.

In the second demo, he highlighted eye-makeup and gave expert tips on application of liner, mascara, kajal and eye-shadow. “Never use an eyelash curler after applying mascara,” he warned and explained how mascara should be applied and removed.

In the final demo, he showed how make-up on a dusky complexion should be applied that looked elegant and attractive. In the question-answer session, Cory cleared many doubts as well as gave tips on applying and buying make-up and advised: “Don’t overdo any makeup. Instead use less and if it is inadequate, you can always add more, but subtracting is far more difficult. Proportion is everything. Just enough is most effective.”

The workshop ended with Cory thanking the participants for being a wonderful audience and said: “Women must be able to look into a mirror and feel proud to look attractive and elegant, for themselves, not for the rest of the world! It is their birthright to be gorgeous. So ladies, be subtle, be empowered and be yourself. There is nothing more beautiful!”

FEEDBACK

Very good session and tips.

Sharmila Shirodkar, bank officer

