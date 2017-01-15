Getting back traditional voters, huge challenge for MGP

SOIRU VELIP | NT

PANAJI: With the Goa assembly election fast approaching, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the senior partner of the grand alliance, which also includes Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Shiv Sena, seems to be banking on its traditional vote bank, which got diverted towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) two decades ago.

In the election, which is scheduled to be held on February 4, the MGP will be looking to draw back these votes with help from the rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and GSM’s Subhash Velingkar, who is also the convenor of the grand alliance. However, this will be a huge challenge before the grand old regional party, which is planning to form MGP-led government in the state this time.

Reports from various constituencies indicate that the alliance led by MGP is likely to dent the prospects of many candidates of the ruling BJP. The picture, however, would be clearer after a few days, as the poll campaign is yet to pick up pace in various parts of the state, with another two more days remaining for filing nominations. According to information gathered by this reporter, though MGP does not have a strong base of its own cadre in various constituencies where they have announced their candidates, the party leaders are expecting to draw votes from BJP bastions with the help of RSS volunteers of the rebel faction and the aggressive stand of Velingkar.

Political analysts feel that even though the stand taken by Velingkar against BJP could largely help the grand alliance in general, and MGP in particular, in drawing back the traditional votes, the voters may also judge the performance of MGP leaders, who were in power for many years and the work carried out by them to expand the party’s base in constituencies, before casting their vote.

During the last assembly election held in 2012 when it was an alliance partner of BJP, MGP had managed to increase the number of its legislators to three from two after a decade. However, this time, it would be interesting to see how the grand old regional party, which has separated from its old alliance partner and is out to test its luck of forming the next government while posing its senior leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar as the chief ministerial candidate, would perform in the election.

The MGP party, which ruled the state for 17 years after Liberation, had its base amongst non-Brahmin Hindus, a group that represented section of the poor in Goan society and was particularly deprived power during the Portuguese rule in the state. The BJP later took over most of the Hindu vote bank and a large chunk of the MGP party cadre. The emergence of national parties in the political history of Goa resulted in the decline of regional parties including the MGP and the diversion of the traditional vote bank.

Historically, MGP had its strong base in most of the rural constituencies, which the party lost after the emergence of BJP, which made inroads into the grand old regional party’s vote bank by winning four seats for the first time during the election held in 1994. Further, most of the MGP workers and traditional voters preferred to be with BJP since 1999. With its well-knit organisational setup of the Sangh parivar, the BJP exploited the vacuum created by the weakened regional parties and won over the MGP’s Hindu vote bank while also making inroads into the Congress pockets. It is a historical fact that the MGP has been marginalised compared to its earlier status.

A senior citizen from South Goa said that in Goa, every election is fought differently as far as issues and pattern of voting is concerned. He, however, said that this time, the end of BJP-MGP ties could lead to a division in votes, pointing that it could damage both the parties. According to the assessment of a youth from Pernem, the MGP-GSM-Shiv Sena grand alliance will have an impact on the BJP vote bank. “However, it is difficult to say whether it would benefit the MGP or its allied candidates. This time, the voters will mostly perceive the credibility of candidates rather than party,” said the youth.

Some are of the opinion that the MGP was dominated by Bahujan Samaj leaders in 1960s and 1970s but over the years, the situation has changed and it is now predominated by upper caste Hindus. They, however, said that whether the exercise by the party of forming an alliance this time with GSM, led by Velingkar, would benefit the party or be destructive to BJP will be a major aspect during this election.