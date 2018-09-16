Get the crowd back to the stands

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES

England convincingly beat India and one thing that stood out during the series, and was well amplified later by India captain Virat Kohli , was the public participation right through the tournament.

The crowds are coming back to watch Test cricket and if they are doing so it is because Test cricket is getting competitive again.

Virat Kohli said after the last Test match: “Both teams played to win. We played for a result and we saw the crowds coming back to watch Test cricket. This is the plus point of the series.”

Indeed, it was evident that people have started to gain a liking for the longer version of the game and that interest was because Test cricket has one again gained an unpredictable glitz. For once, the pitches did not appear to be doctored and the best team won.

Winning is the essence of any sport. A draw can be good for a particular team but is never good for the sport because most draws can get quiet boring. For this, let us shift from cricket to football.

Football is about goals scored and attempts at goal. It is about the quality of saves made by a goalkeeper and the quality of goals. I am talking in terms of quality because a 6-0 can be boring or interesting depending on the quality of goals.

One team does not need to be good and the other bad for a game to end with a 6-0 score line. Both teams could be the best and yet the score line end with a big gap. However, it is the commitment of players of both teams, during the length of the game that brings maximum attention to a match.

There have been instances when teams have preferred to attack or teams have opted to defend. There have been instances when coaches have preferred to attack and coaches have planned on defending. There have been instances where wickets have been made to suit spinners and wickets have been tailored to suit batsmen.

Predictability does not enthuse. The attitude not to give up till the very end is what gets crowds to sports.

Athletes from India completed the Asian Games in Jakarta with the best medal haul ever. It has been many years since we participated at the Asiad and – if I am not mistaken- we have since the time we have been participating as one amongst the countries participating with the largest population.

The beauty of the Asian Games lay not only in the medals won by India but on the sportspeople who broke all barriers to lay their hands on those elusive medals. The Asian Games – for us in India – was a game where athletes had to overcome great adversities to make it to the podium. A rags to riches story that beautifully defines India.

There were tales of people who had to struggle to make ends meet; of people who broke through shells of poverty; of people who benefitted of the sacrifices made by their kin. It was a story of how love can help transcend biggest barriers.

India is big and in its vastness are people who do not know what happens around the country and that does not affect them. We may be biased; we may be self-centered; we may be prejudiced. India is a country that appears to be adorned with broken beads. Yet, there are the lesser privileged that can pick up these beads and turn them into gems.

Each one has to work hard to excel. There is no compromise on this. But, we must work hard to improve ourselves and not work hard to destroy others. There is a huge difference in the working hard and it is when we emphasis on the former that the results are best cherished.

Goa is getting ready for the 36th National Games. We have such infrastructure with us and yet few athletes tend to stand out at the national level once in a while. A story of a little, a bit too late and that needs to change now.

The National Games will dawn on us in another five months. There is not much time especially when others have already started preparing themselves. As host, we can participate in all the disciplines. We will not do well in all but our athletes will have the opportunity to size themselves against the rest in the country.

Starting to work hard for the remaining months will signify the start of hard work and not, hardly working. If athletes of the rest of the country can do it, nothing should stop us from starting. Hard work shows results. And the best result – as Kohli said- is to have the crowd back to the stands.