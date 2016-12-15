Get pampered like royalty

When looking for a retreat for a complete mind and body rejuvenation head to Zaara spa at Resort Rio Arpora. One that promises a transformational experience integrating timeless therapeutic methods with the contemporary spa principles of aromatherapy and energy healing, it was nothing short of a relaxed and rejuvenating sojourn

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

There are plenty of standalone spas in North Goa. At Resort Rio in Arpora, Zaara Spa is one of them. It has been in operation for close to five years and is known for its value for money services coupled with treatments that heal the body, mind and soul.

The engaging and innovative spaces make you feel like royalty with a palace like feel complete with intricate carvings on sandstone. A large and spacious spa, it faces the poolside, has 2 spa suites, 2 double therapy rooms, 3 single therapy rooms along with a steam room and a fully equipped gym and beauty salon. While most spas today try to save on space that the rooms feel dingy, Zaara is a notch above.

I headed to the spa anticipating a relaxed two hours. The Spa manager Suvidha was more than helpful, especially when it came choosing a treatment as it can be confusing. After consideration and a careful explanation we settled for a deep nourish stress relieve therapy along with the ayurvedic treatment of Podykizhi (herbal pottli massage).

The therapist Irish (her name, not nationality) from Mizoram, made it even more relaxing as we spoke about the spa’s therapies through the treatment putting me at much ease. It began with deep tissue massage using aroma oil. Combined with vigorous strokes, trigger point and stretching techniques on areas where there is stress and tension, the pressure exerted was much needed to get rid of those knots and pains. The fragrance of the oil opened up my nostrils, while it also worked on the tissues for total relaxation.

Used to a hectic lifestyle, it was awkward just lying there doing nothing besides uttering a few sentences, trying not to overwork my mind. It was then followed by the ‘potli’ massage, one that had rice and ayurvedic herbs tied in a pouch immersed in hot milk and pressed onto the body. For someone who hates drinking milk, the thought of having milk over my body was uneasy, but the heat of the pouch and the massage did so much good, relaxing my muscles and simultaneously nourishing my skin.

Following the oil and milk, was a body scrub – a part of the deep nourish treatment – to get rid of the dried dead skin. I was happy knowing that I would probably leave Zaara Spa looking brighter – especially when there are no chemicals involved. The instrumental music meant to relax your mind was a tad bit too loud, and while the lights were dimmed completely, the sun shone through the covered glasses which were the only lows that early afternoon.

What really caught my attention and will probably make me go back to Zaara is the choice of treatments available from signature retreats, spa indulgences, ayurvedic treatments, massage therapies and more – the choices can be confusing. Besides, they have several packages that are ideal gifting options. While making a choice, it’s best if you know what result you want from your spa treatment and choose accordingly.

However, all said and done, as I left happy, refreshed and energetic, I realised that it was the warm and experienced staff that added a lot of value to my spa experience that early afternoon. While for them it’s no less than a job, giving treatments to a maximum of six people a day, when they do their work, they do it with love and respect to ensure you get nothing but the best.