Get glowing healthy skin at home

Roanna Silveira

Maintaining perfect skin can be a challenge and is usually not cheap. Buying readymade masks is often expensive and filled with harsh chemicals. Try using ingredients from your kitchen to create masks. These use mild all natural substances and can save you a lot of money. These masks are great for men and women. Don’t use masks more than once or twice a week. Avoid using packs containing lemon juice during the day as the vitamin C can leave your skin more susceptible to the sun’s rays for a while.

Dry skin

Dry skin is always in need of deep moisturising.

Oatmeal, Yoghurt and Honey

Oatmeal is a great exfoliant. Yoghurt contains lactic acid. Honey is a great moisturising agent and has antimicrobial properties. Mix a tablespoon of oatmeal with some yoghurt and honey to get a thick paste. Apply and leave for 20 minutes and wash off.

Coconut oil and Banana

Coconut oil contains fatty acids that make for an excellent moisturiser. Make sure to use virgin coconut oil. Banana is great for reducing blemishes. Mash banana to a paste and mix a tablespoon of coconut oil in it. Apply to face and leave for 30 minutes and wash off.

Avocado, Honey and Olive Oil

Avocado contains antioxidants and fatty acids which is good for moisturising the skin. Mash a soft ripe avocado, and mix in one tablespoon each of honey and olive oil and apply to face. Keep for 20 minutes and wash off.

Egg white and Honey

Egg white has healing and natural antimicrobial properties. Mix an egg white with a tablespoon of honey and apply to the face. Let dry for 20 minutes and then peel off. Rinse the face after.

Oily skin

Over active sebaceous glands lead to excessive oil production. This leads to the T-zone mostly getting very oily within a few hours of washing one’s face. This oil production clogs pores resulting in numerous whiteheads and blackheads.

Oatmeal, Lemon juice and Honey

Lemon juice contains Vitamin C which helps reduce pigmentation and citric acid which acts as an astringent controlling oil secretion. Honey has antibacterial properties and helps reduce oil secretion. Mix two tablespoons of oatmeal with enough lemon juice and honey in equal proportion to form a thick paste. Apply to the face and leave for half an hour. Rinse off and pat dry.

Fuller’s earth, Cucumber Juice and Lemon Juice

Fuller’s earth (Multani mitti) has antimicrobial properties. Cucumber and lemon juice reduce pigmentation. Mix two tablespoons of Fuller’s earth with equal parts of cucumber juice and lemon juice to form a thin paste. Apply to the face and leave for 20 minutes and then wash off.

Bentonite Clay with Yoghurt

Bentonite Clay is powerful natural clay which draws out build up in the pores and reduces the action of sebaceous glands. Yoghurt has a cooling effect on the skin, besides having natural antibacterial properties. Mix one tablespoon of bentonite clay with yoghurt to form a thick paste. Apply and leave on for 20 minutes or until dry and wash off.

Bentonite Clay with Lemon Juice and Rose Water

Rose water has strong anti-inflammatory properties and is also an astringent which soothes and tones the skin. Mix a tablespoon or more of bentonite clay and mix in one tablespoon of lemon juice and enough rose water to make a thin paste. Spread this over the face avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 20 minutes and then wash off. Keep this mask for evenings.

Tomato Juice

Tomato juice contains vitamins A and C which help with blemishes and pigmentation. Remove the juice of a tomato and paint on a layer on your face with a face brush. Let it dry a little and apply another layer. Repeat once more and let dry for 20 minutes. Then wash off.

Milk, Gram Flour, Turmeric

Milk contains lactic acid, gram flour (besan) acts as an exfoliant, while turmeric has natural antibacterial properties. Lemon juice has great skin bleaching properties. Mix one tablespoon lemon juice with one tablespoon of gram flour. Add a pinch of turmeric. Too much turmeric can lead to yellow staining of the skin. Add enough milk to form a thick paste. Apply to the face and other tanned areas of the body and leave on till the gram flour dries. Wash off to get clearer skin.

Cinnamon, Turmeric and Honey

This is my favourite mask as it really helps to reduce the size of pimples with one use. Cinnamon, honey and turmeric have antibacterial properties. Mix half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder with a tablespoon of honey and a pinch of turmeric and apply to any pimples. After 20 minutes, gently scrub the face and wash off. Repeat twice a week for excellent results. This can be quite a harsh pack, so if you get irritation you may need to discontinue its use.

Use these pocket-friendly face packs or masks to get clearer, happier skin!

(Writer can be contacted at https://makeupcallgoa.wordpress.com/)