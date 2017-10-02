Germany practice at Nagoa; villagers have a ball

NAGOA: The Germans are getting a feel of ground reality – the weather in Goa – as their U-17 World Cup team practised at the Nagoa Panchayat grounds on Monday for around two hours from 3.30 pm to about 5.20 pm.

The team was peacefully watched by over hundred villagers who gathered after the news spread that Germany was practising on their ground.

Germany arrived on Sunday morning and the boys had a workout on Sunday evening on the beach near their hotel. “The Germans had to use the Nagoa ground as the FIFA practice grounds can be allotted to teams just two days before the tournament. Germany came in early and since they requested for a ground to practice to acclimatise with the weather conditions, the SAG ground in Nagoa was arranged,” a member of the FIFA Organising Committee informed The Navhind Times.

The German players are big and did not appear to have any severe problems with the heat or humidity during their practice session.

The German defenders are taller in comparison to the players from India in this tournament.

The Germans – during their practice — used the flanks to spearhead their attacks but did not culminate with crosses into the goal area. Instead, they wove their way from the flanks into the penalty area and most tries at goal were from the top of the penalty box.

There was not much skill play on display. Like most under-17, they took pot shots at goal, many of which were over the horizontal or past the side posts.

However, the players did not panic when they had the ball in front of goal. Their control was cool – not messy or hasty — and they back passed when not sure of a decent strike at goal.

The German boys communicated well with each other. They kept coaxing, advising and calling attention to their colleagues with or without the ball.

Through the practice shots, one German player had a crack shot at goal and that brought out a brilliant diving save from the goalkeeper.

German coach Wuck oversaw the training and he was assisted by a technical team of around six people (could be more).

DYSP Anthony Monserrate was present along with the team of police. “I am the liaison officer in-charge and am coordinating the activities of all teams,” he told The Navhind Times. There was a good police presence around the ground.

“I do not think there is a plan in place not to allow locals from watching the practice session. The crowds have behaved very well today. There is a problem if people try to enter the practice pitch. You can see that the gate here (Nagoa) is open and there are no police men near the gate and yet no one is entering the pitch,” stated a police officer when asked if locals were not being allowed to watch practice matches because of security problems.

“I am sure more people would have come to watch this practice. We came to know only at around 4 pm that some foreign players had come to practice on our ground. We were under the impression that practice would be held only on the grounds prepared for this tournament. Had we known earlier, the crowd would have been bigger,” said Joel from Nagoa.

The India under-19 team players were seen watching the practice from the stands along with their coaching staff.